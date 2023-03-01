The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBP) has launched its fourth annual Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) “Take It To The Top” National Entrepreneurship Challenge that started on Feb. 23 and will end on March 18 for the mid-Atlantic region including the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

The BWR TOP National Challenge is designed to support African American women and girl “ideapreneurs” and small minority women-owned start-up ventures as a pathway to wealth building for Black women and families. Mid-Atlantic Challenge participants must be bonafide residents of the District, Maryland, and Virginia.

The event includes live pitch competitions.

A live competition will close out the event during the 12th Annual BWR “Women of Power” National Summit, on March 17-18 at the Gaylord Hotel in National Harbor, Maryland. The sign-up period ends March 10.

For more information and to sign up, go to www.blackwomensroundtable.com.