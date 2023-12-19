D.C. officials, developers and Community College Preparatory Academy Public Charter School (PCS) staff members recently broke ground on what will become the C. Vannessa Spinner Educational Campus of the adult public charter school.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 15 brought community members to a wooded area on the 1800 block of U Street in Southeast where they celebrated the late Cornelia “Connie” Vannessa Spinner’s legacy as a pioneer in adult education and workforce development.

Monica Ray, Community College Preparatory Academy PCS board chairwoman and close confidant of Spinner, said the state-of-the-art facility, slated for a 2025 completion, reflected her late colleague’s commitment to providing adult education east of the Anacostia River.

“Connie was very conscious that we needed to prepare for a permanent home. She placed us in a perfect position to grow with a safe foundation,” Ray said.

“We will continue to build a pathway to sustainability [for our adult learners] to push back on gentrification by preparing them for competitive careers and helping with reentry to [equip them] with competitive skills and job placement assistance,” she added. “We need them to compete in the job market.”

The C. Vannessa Spinner Educational Campus will include modern classrooms and collaborative spaces intended to enhance the learning experience. Community College Preparatory Academy PCS officials plan to expand academic offerings in the new facility and position the campus as a hub for engagement with local organizations and businesses.

Speakers at the groundbreaking included Ray, Community College Preparatory Academy PCS executive director Dr. Wallace Henry, Dr. Michelle Walker-Davis, executive director of the D.C. Public Charter School Board, real estate developer Phinis Jones, Ward 8 Council member Trayon White (D), and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D).

In her remarks, Bowser touted Community College Preparatory Academy PCS is a piece of the puzzle in an ongoing endeavor to level the playing field for residents east of the Anacostia River. She said the new campus follows investments in jobs, infrastructure and recreational activities that boost residents’ quality of life.

“This city is rich with assets and opportunities,” Bowser said. “We have a challenge [to provide] equal access to opportunities and that’s what I’ve been working on,” she continued. “That’s the job of our schools. We’re blessed to have a full range of options. We know that we’re never finished learning. That’s why we’re one of the only cities that funds schools for adult learners.”

In 2013, Spinner founded Community College Preparatory Academy PCS to help District adult learners strengthen their capacity for 21st-century employment and postsecondary education. She died on July 7 at the age of 77 amid preparations for the public charter school’s 10-year anniversary.

This institution, the first of its kind east of the Anacostia River, was specifically designed for adult students who aged out of K-12 education without a high school diploma. At the time of its 10-year charter review, more than 600 students were enrolled and pursuing pathways to college and career, or certifications in healthcare, information technology, construction, Google analytics and administration.

Community College Preparatory Academy PCS student Joseph Cleveland said he didn’t let old age stop him from pursuing his IT certification. He credited the public charter school with providing a means for him to navigate the 21st century and establish a new life.

“Computers are the future,” Cleveland said. “I had a few struggles to get my IT certification but if you start anything, don’t stop. You will win in the end. I want to take all of the excuses from my children and people [to show] that they can achieve anything at any age.”