D.C. officials, developers and Community College Preparatory Academy Public Charter School (PCS) staff members recently broke ground on what will become the C. Vannessa Spinner Educational Campus of the adult public charter school. (Courtesy of the Executive Office of the Mayor)
D.C. officials, developers and Community College Preparatory Academy Public Charter School (PCS) staff members recently broke ground on what will become the C. Vannessa Spinner Educational Campus of the adult public charter school. (Courtesy of the Executive Office of the Mayor)

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *