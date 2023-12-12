A 19-count indictment in Superior Court in the District of Columbia and a 33-count superseding indictment in U.S. District Court have charged a total of 10 teens, ages 18 and 19, as members of separate carjacking rings.

The accused allegedly held victims at gunpoint, stole their vehicles, and then sold them. The charges are tied to at least a dozen incidents in Washington, D.C., and parts of Maryland.

The lead defendant in the federal case, Cedae Hardy, previously indicted in August 2023, faces an additional 11 counts, including an attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury. Hardy is accused of shooting a rideshare driver multiple times. The superseding indictment also adds other defendants to the case.

Jaelen Jordan, 18, and Warren Montgomery, 19, both of Washington, D.C., along with Byron Gillum, also known as Bryon Gillum, 18, Isaiah Flowers, 18, Jahkai Goff, 19, Taj Giles, 18, and Irshaad Ellis-Bey, 18, all of Prince George’s County, Md., are charged in a 19-count indictment arising from a conspiracy to commit armed carjackings in an around the District of Columbia between February and May 2023.

U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves emphasized the severity of carjackings, stating, “Carjackings are among the most violent crimes we prosecute,” and highlighted the aggressive pursuit of charges against those involved.

The first case involves seven defendants, five of whom were juveniles at the time, charged with armed carjackings in and around the District of Columbia between February and May 2023. Arraignment for the defendants is scheduled for Dec. 14, 2023.

The accused allegedly arranged sales with undercover officers and split the proceeds.

All defendants are in custody, and law enforcement recovered multiple guns and proceeds from carjacking victims during the investigation. If convicted, the suspects face significant prison sentences and financial penalties.