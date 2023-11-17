R&B singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, has accused music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of subjecting her to a traumatic, yearslong relationship that included harassment, beatings and rape.

The allegations paint a disturbing picture of Combs’ alleged actions and his extravagant and alleged drug-fueled lifestyle.

Ventura, now 37, claims that Combs initiated the pattern of abuse shortly after their relationship began in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37. The lawsuit describes Combs as “prone to uncontrollable rage,” alleging that he subjected her to “savage” beatings involving punches, kicks, and stomping. Moreover, it contends that Combs forced her into a Los Angeles home in 2018 and raped her when she tried to end the relationship.

The NYPD reportedly has launched an investigation into Diddy.

Combs’ attorney, Ben Brafman, vehemently denies the accusations, asserting that the music mogul rejects the claims made against him. This isn’t the first time Combs has faced such allegations, as his ex, Gina Huynh, also known as Virginia V, previously accused him of physical abuse during their five-year relationship in a 2019 interview.

Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, revealed that Combs offered her “eight figures to silence her and prevent her from filing this lawsuit,” but she refused.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs not only physically abused Ventura but also provided her with copious amounts of drugs, including ecstasy and ketamine, urging her to take them as Combs hired male prostitutes to repeatedly sexually Ventura.