The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has issued a Corporate Accountability Letter to corporations that pledged commitments to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in 2020 following the police murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The letter, addressed to Corporate America, presses for reaffirming the vast equity pledges made, updates on 2020 commitments, and collaborative efforts to close the persistent racial wealth gap legislatively.

The CBC, Congress’s moral compass on equity issues, highlighted the enduring racial and economic disparities faced by Black Americans. Underrepresentation in high-wage industries, limited advancement opportunities, and a dearth of Black executives are cited as injustices demanding immediate attention.

CBC Chairman Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) condemned coordinated attacks on corporate DEI programs, emphasizing that tangible actions must follow promises made to Black Americans.

“It is unacceptable to make promises to Black Americans with no action,” Horsford asserted.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) also stressed the urgency of creating more inclusive spaces.

“Our ask is simple — reaffirm your commitment to DEI and give us a progress report on your follow-through on promises made,” Beatty declared.

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) highlighted the need to stand with businesses facing legal challenges, particularly after the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. Ivey emphasized that minority businesses should thrive in both the public and private sectors, and the CBC’s letter serves as a call to advocacy.

The CBC’s letter further scrutinizes the slow progress of DEI efforts within corporations, with the CBC citing studies that reveal only 12% of Black employees are in the private sector and have minimal representation in senior management. CBC members also condemned performative actions by some corporations and called for a denouncement of such practices in favor of genuine change.

Corporations are urged to reaffirm their DEI efforts and provide updates on pledges by Jan. 31, in response to the CBC’s call to eradicate inequitable policies, support advocacy organizations, and abandon harmful practices.

The CBC said members are also inviting corporations to collaborate legislatively to create policies ensuring perpetual accountability, closing the racial wealth gap, and supporting the Caucus’s values.

Horsford and other members said they intend to engage in hearings presided over by the CBC and evaluate Corporate America using an equity scorecard as part of ongoing oversight. The letter called for a partnership focused on “progress, mutual understanding, trust, and commitment to achieve lasting change in closing the racial wealth gap and driving upward Black economic mobility.”