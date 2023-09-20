Longtime legislator Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D- D.C.) and Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md), new to the House of Representatives, are two of many lawmakers excited to greet several thousand Black visionaries, educators, activists, business leaders and students from across the country, at the 52nd Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) from Sept. 20-24. The conference theme is “Securing Our Democracy. Protecting Our Freedoms. Uplifting Our Culture.”

Norton, the District of Columbia’s representative in Congress, said one of the reasons Washingtonians should be gearing up for the 52nd ALC) is because “this is a real chance to show off our city.” Most events during the conference take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, with a host of receptions, panels and other CBCF ALC-adjacent events all throughout the District.

As part of efforts to highlight the nation’s capital, Norton is also discussing the city’s challenges.

The D.C. politician is hosting a forum about the inability of residents in the District to legally sell marijuana, an issue, she said, surrounds home rule.

“This is about local control of the government,” Norton said.

She said the attacks against the District are part of a larger battle.

“Sadly, the reality is that some of the wealthiest people in the country have apparently bought an audience with some of our Supreme Court Justices. Justices Thomas and Alito have accepted extravagant gifts and have benefited from favors and donations worth millions of dollars,” Norton said in a statement. They have attended lavish vacations, flown on private jets, and received expensive gifts from billionaires, all while failing to disclose any of it to the American people. This, in part, is enabled by the Supreme Court’s refusal to abide by a binding code of ethics.”

Norton also has introduced the “No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act,” which would prohibit the installation of permanent fencing at the Capitol complex.

“We cannot allow security protocols to proliferate without informed civilian oversight and a thorough analysis of alternatives that might better safeguard freedom and commerce,” Norton said.

Ivey Emphasizes Putting ‘People Over Politics‘

Even though he is a freshman in the United States Congress, Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) is wasting no time in challenging Republican lawmakers who he said are fixated on reversing decades of gains by people of color.

“It is critical that we put people over politics because on the other side of the aisle, they are focused on shutting down the government and trying to impeach President Biden but they have come up with nothing in three committees,” said Ivey, who began serving in the House of Representatives this year.

A member of the House Judiciary Committee, Ivey said in the wake of Supreme Court Rulings that have reversed decades of Civil Rights and Affirmative Action programs, he is hosting a panel on what is happening in terms of contracting for minority owned businesses during the ALC.

A Few Things to Check Out During the ALC

The exhibit hall is a popular hot spot during the annual legislative conference, and will feature networking opportunities, empowerment sessions, celebrity panels, professional photos, golf lessons, career coaching, and franchise opportunities. Further, there will be a vendor spotlight fashion show, artists and poetry showcases, hair and makeup makeovers, massage and spa services, health screenings, a professional job fair, author book signings, culinary cooking demonstrations and more.

In addition to workshops and sessions the conference will include signature events such as the Thursday’s National Town Hall, Friday’s “Black Party,” and Saturday’s Day of Healing in the morning – featuring Karen Clarke Sheard and the Rev. Dr. Gina Stewart – and the Phoenix Awards at night.

“We are honored to welcome Karen Clarke Sheard and the Rev. Dr. Gina Stewart to the Day of Healing at the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference,” said Rep. Terri A. Sewell, CBCF board chair. “Their presence reinforces our commitment to promoting holistic well-being and fostering open discussions about the challenges faced by our communities.”

“Karen Clarke Sheard and Reverend Dr. Gina Stewart bring their unique perspectives, experiences, and talents to this event, making it an opportunity for reflection, growth, and unity.”