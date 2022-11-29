DC Cocktail Week, an annual event presented by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), is underway until Dec. 4.

Cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages will be paired with food bites at restaurants throughout the D.C. area and participating locations will also offer cocktail classes, tasting dinners, special happy hours and more.

DC Cocktail Week, sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, runs from Nov. 28-Dec. 4. (Courtesy of RAMW)

Over 50 restaurants and venues are joining in on the weeklong celebration. First-time D.C. venues include Michele’s; new locations of Tight Five Pub, the District’s first rugby fan bar; and Vagabond, a beach-themed restaurant in the Dupont Circle area.

Wren and Yume Sushi in Virginia will take part in their first DC Cocktail Week. In Maryland, first-time participants include J. Hollinger’s Waterman Chophouse, Dram and The Daily Dish, a RAMMY recipient for Favorite Gathering Place and Casual Brunch of the Year.

Cranes, in the Penn Quarter area of downtown D.C., will host DC Cocktail Week after recognition by the RAMMYs earlier this year as a top Formal Fine Dining Restaurant. RAMMY nominations and awards are a RAMW program.

For a full list of participating restaurants, offered pairings, in-house events and other DC Cocktail Week happenings, go to www.dccocktailweek.com.