The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation hosted its 20th annual Harvest Feast on Tuesday at the Legends Plaza at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

The purpose of the event was to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets, including turkeys and beverages to over 2,500 Prince George’s County residents. The event occurred in partnership with such organizations as the Capital Area Food Bank, Bank of America, FedEx Field, Paisano’s Pizza, PepsiCo, the Prince George’s County Department of Social Services, and Safeway.

Each partner aided families in a different way with Safeway giving out turkeys, the Capital Area Food Bank contributing fresh produce, Bank of America providing reusable bags, and PepsiCo supplying beverages. Washington Commanders players, Washington Legends, and Command Force will help distribute food baskets.

This year, the foundation teamed up with FedEx to distribute meals to local food shelters with the help of FedEx special delivery trucks.