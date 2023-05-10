If you are struggling to prioritize your health due to life’s demands, you are not alone. Managing a chronic illness like diabetes can be particularly challenging when basic needs like housing and food are uncertain. This is where Community Health Workers (CHW) come in. By providing free access to quality healthcare and social services programs, CHWs help bridge the gap between medical practices and communities in need.

Community Health Workers are making a difference in Prince George’s County.

CHWs provide free access to quality healthcare and social services programs. They understand the cultural contexts of the residents they serve and can identify their unique health and social service needs. In addition to identifying needs, CHWs offer a range of support services including helping residents enroll in health and social service programs, referring them to medical transportation and other types of assistance, providing social support, and guiding them in their personal health education.



Prince George’s County residents ages 18 years or older can apply for Community Health Worker services by visiting one of the locations provided below, calling 301-889-4707, or emailing CHWSupport@co.pg.md.us. Within two business days of applying, a CHW will contact the resident and conduct a needs assessment to determine their specific healthcare and social service needs. This may involve asking a series of questions to better understand the resident’s current health status, as well as their access to housing, food, transportation, and other basic needs. Based on this assessment, the CHW will work to identify the specific services and resources that will best meet their needs. After helping the resident enroll in these programs, the CHW will follow up to ensure that everything is going smoothly and to provide ongoing support as needed.



Residents can visit any of the locations listed below to meet with a Community Health Worker in person:

Access Wholistic and Productive Living (AWPL)

3611 43rd Avenue, Brentwood, MD 20722

Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 AM – 4 PM

Community Outreach & Development CDC

4719 Marlboro Pike, Suite 104, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 5 PM

Greater Beulah Baptist Church

6056 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 4 PM

Family and Medical Counseling Service (FMCS)*

5936 Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway, Seat Pleasant, MD 20743

Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM – 4 PM

Truly Blessed Health & Wellness Center*

10764 Rhode Island Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705

Monday – Thursday from 9 AM – 5 PM and Friday from 9 AM -1 PM

Langley Park Multi-Service Center

1401 East University Boulevard, Hyattsville, MD 20783

Tuesday and Thursday from 9 AM – 4 PM

*You must be a current patient to receive CHW services at this location



Through a multipronged campaign, Prince George’s County is committed to serving the community and employing community members as CHWs to help close the gap in healthcare disparities and ensure happiness and health among local residents.