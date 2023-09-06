Her Excellency Cynthia A. Pratt was sworn in as the 12th Governor General of The Bahamas during a ceremony at Government House in Nassau on Friday, Sept. 1.

She replaces Sir Cornelius A. Smith, who was the 11th Governor-General of The Bahamas from 2019 to 2023.

Prime Minister Philip E. Davis described Governor-General Pratt – someone who grew up in abject poverty, but had distinguished careers in both sports and politics – as an unparalleled nation-builder with a heart for the people.

“While we often speak of her nurturing nature as the “mother” of a Nation, I also wish to emphasize her strength,” Prime Minister Davis said.

“You see, she isn’t just a comforter, she is also a defender of those who cannot defend themselves and there can be no mistaking her kindness for weakness. Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt is a force of nature with a passion for people.”

Indeed, the Prime Minister noted that the new Governor General’s life story is a testament to her resilience, but even as she relied on that strength to move forward and to overcome hardship, she also shared it to uplift the people around her.

The new Governor General represented the Coconut Grove constituency in the House of Assembly, and during her political career she was Deputy Prime Minister, and served for a while as Acting Prime Minister when former Prime Minister Perry Christie was seriously ill.