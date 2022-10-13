D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said Thursday said he is suing chemical manufacturer Velsicol Chemical, LLC, over pollution in the city’s waterways that primarily affected Black and low-income residents.

Racine said that Velsicol spent decades selling chlordane, a pesticide it knew caused cancer.

“[Velsicol] marketed it as being safe and effective,” the attorney general said during a press conference Thursday to announce the suit. “That’s a lie that hurt people over generations, and that hurt our natural resources.”

The company manufactured chlordane, a chemical marketed and used for controlling pests both outdoors and inside homes, from 1945 until it was banned by the EPA in 1988. Now, the attorney general said sampling by D.C.’s Department of Energy and Environment within the past five years has uncovered chlordane hot spots in the Anacostia River, including at Poplar Point, a site across the river from Nationals Park.

Environmental justice leaders from NAACP DC, the Sierra Club and Groundwork Anacostia River DC spoke alongside Racine at the press conference, praising the lawsuit and the attorney general for holding polluters accountable.

“Environmental justice is a civil rights issue,” said NAACP DC President Akosua Ali. “The long-term impacts of this chemical manufacturer releasing these toxic, cancer-causing chemicals into the Anacostia has had disproportionate health impacts on lower-income Black residents in D.C. So today, the NAACP is proud to stand with Attorney General Karl Racine to emphasize that polluting our water with toxic cancer-causing chemicals and poisoning our wildlife will not be tolerated.”

Shortly after chlordane was banned, D.C. issued a fishing advisory, telling District residents to stop eating catfish, carp or eel from the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, partly because of high chlordane levels. The attorney general’s complaint against Velsicol notes that low-income and Black communities were more likely to catch and eat fish from the river.

Both of the District’s major rivers have suffered from high pollution levels, despite having improved significantly in recent years, with some places now even safe to swim in. But for decades, D.C.’s most toxic industrial projects were sited along the Anacostia River, leaving dirty, dangerous water to flow through Black neighborhoods.

Only after more than 30 years of community activism — and multiple lawsuits by both the city and organizations such as Earthjustice — has the Anacostia begun to revive.

“When companies lie and mislead for money, the best way to hold them accountable is for money,” Racine said. “That’s what they care about.”

Racine’s office has successfully sued a number of companies for pollution in the District, including household names such as Monsanto and Greyhound. In an ongoing suit filed in 2020, the attorney general accused Exxon Mobil, BP, Chevron and Shell of “systematically and intentionally misleading District consumers about the role their products play in causing climate change.”

Racine’s term ends in early January, but he said he expects the next attorney general to continue emphasizing environmental justice and accountability for polluters. Brian Schwalb, who won the Democratic primary for that office and received an endorsement from Racine, lists on his campaign website “safeguarding the environment” as one of his six top priorities should he win the office.

“This lawsuit sets precedent for how the D.C. Office of Attorney General should definitely be weighing in on environmental justice issues,” Ali said after the press conference. “This is a start.”