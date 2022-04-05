D.C. is one of the healthiest cities in the nation, according to a new WalletHub survey.

The District ranked 10th among American cities in areas such as quality of health care, food, fitness and the number of green spaces available, WTOP reported. The survey found researchers found the District is high in three of the four areas.

The District had its highest score in the food area, with the city having many places — like farmers’ markets — to purchase a variety of fruits and vegetables. However, the city has work to do in the fitness area, the survey reported.

Fewer adults work out in the District compared to other cities, according to the survey. One reason may be the cost: D.C. is among the cities with the highest average monthly cost for a fitness membership.

San Francisco, Seattle and San Diego were the top-ranked cities generally, WTOP reported. The lowest were Laredo, Texas; Gulfport, Miss.; and Brownsville, Texas, ranking 180 through 182, respectively.