Eight D.C. Council members have signed a letter requesting interim D.C. Health Director Sharon Lewis to provide more information about the monkeypox virus.

Council members Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), Anita Bonds (D-At Large), Robert White (D-At Large), Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3), Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) signed the letter Monday.

“Many residents who are not considered at high risk for monkeypox are scared for themselves and for their children who will return to school later this month,” the letter said.

The health department was urged to communicate with people outside of the highest risk groups about the disease and to work with schools in sharing the information. Additionally, the legislators requested information about vaccine distribution by ward and other important demographics to better measure how equitably the vaccinations are being distributed.

“We are interested in learning more about how DC Health is applying lessons learned during COVID about communicating and distributing vaccines to the monkeypox situation,” the letter read.