Linda Harllee Harper is the new executive director of D.C.’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday.

Harper, who is also director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, will hold both positions simultaneously, the mayor said.

“What our teams at the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and the Department of Parks and Recreation all know is that engaging and empowering our community is critical to building a safer D.C.,” Bowser said. “Director Harllee Harper is an excellent leader, with deep ties to the community, and she knows what it takes to get people on a better path forward.”

Harper, a D.C. native, has over two decades of experience dealing with juvenile justice, criminal justice, social services, and youth development programs and issues.

“I intend to focus on transparency and responsiveness in my new role and ensure that we are serving our residents with the resources they need to keep safe,” she said.