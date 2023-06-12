The D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development announced on Monday the inaugural “Owly” artist competition as a part of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 12th annual Art All Night festival.

The competition invites talented artists based in the District to create original artworks that embody the event’s theme, focusing on capturing the essence of the Art All Night Owl and its connection to the city’s urban landscape.

“This competition not only celebrates the incredible talents of our District-based artists but also reinforces our commitment to supporting local businesses,” said DSLBD Director Kristi Whitfield. “We believe that fostering this symbiotic relationship between artists and local entrepreneurs is essential for the growth and vitality of our creative ecosystem. We encourage all artists to participate and look forward to witnessing the transformative power of art in our neighborhoods.”

The 10 selected winners will receive a ticket to the 2023 Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington Rammy Awards where they can showcase their submission; recognition and exposure on the official Art All Night website; and special citing for their work during the Art All Night festival.

The Owly competition is open and interested artists must submit their entries by 2 p.m. on June 26 to be considered. Art All Night will take place on Sept. 29 and 30.

For more information, go to www.dcartallnight.org.