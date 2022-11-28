A D.C. youth football team has raised $25,000 needed to travel to Florida to participate in a national championship tournament.

The Marshall Heights Bisons 6U Pressureboyz exceeded the $25,000 goal listed on a GoFundMe fundraising page after their situation made news on Thanksgiving Day.

The $25,000 covers room and board for the 6-year-old players and their coaches and chaperones while they are in Kissimmee, Florida. The largest donation came from Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. and his wife Jen, who donated $1,720, WJLA reported.

Marshall Heights head coach Greg Evely, who works as a D.C. police officer, thanked the contributors for their gifts.

“I just want to thank everyone for stepping up,” Evely said, WJLA reported. “We really appreciate everyone for this donation to getting our Marshall Heights 6U boys the lifetime opportunity to get to travel and to get to compete for a national championship.”

The team will leave Saturday for Florida and play their first game in the tournament the following day. This season, the Bisons have won 11 straight games and have allowed only one touchdown by an opposing team.