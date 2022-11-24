A youth football team in D.C.’s Ward 7 is seeking $20,000 to participate in the national championship in their division in Kissimmee, Fla.

The Marshall Heights Bisons 6U Pressureboyz have won 11 straight games, allowing only one touchdown throughout the season, thereby qualifying for the championship. However, head coach Greg Evely said they need $20,000 for the trip that will include room and board for a week.

“Here we are now, trying to raise funds,” said Evely, WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reported. “Most of the kids we have here can’t afford to get this opportunity to make it to Florida. This is a lifetime event for a lot of these kids.”

Prominent alumni of the Bisons include current NFL free agent Tavon Wilson who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and has also played for the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.

The team is set to leave the District on Dec. 3 and play their first game on Dec. 4, WJLA reported. Funds can be received through their GoFundMe page.