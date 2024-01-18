Two buildings located on the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE exploded Thursday morning, WTOP reported.

The cause of the explosion was a gas leak, officials with the D.C. Department of Fire and EMS said. WTOP reported that the explosions occurred at about 10 a.m.

The buildings were evacuated but one person was injured due to flying debris, WTOP reported officials saying.

“The potential for severe injuries was high, but again, having arrived here in time to make an evacuation,” D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo told WRC-TV.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day.