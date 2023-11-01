D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health Link encouraged city residents to sign up for health insurance at DCHealthLink.com, the District’s online state-based health insurance marketplace, on Wednesday.

Open enrollment for D.C. individuals and families runs through Jan. 31.

“Making sure everyone in D.C. has access to comprehensive, affordable health insurance is one of the many ways we are working to keep D.C. healthy and our residents’ health care costs down,” Bowser said. “Whether you are uninsured and need a policy or are looking for a more affordable way to keep you and your family covered, there is a plan for you at DCHealthLink.com.

This year the health exchange will feature 27 private insurance options available from CareFirst BCBS and Kaiser Permanente for individuals and families regardless of budget size. Plus, District residents will see greater savings — estimated at almost $36 million — following investments from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022.

“Our goal is to help every single resident get covered and stay covered, while at the same time, always advocating for the best possible options at the best possible rates for our customers,” said DCHBX Executive Director Mila Kofman. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act customers will see reduced premiums — even as low as $13 per month.”

The health exchange was established under the Affordable Care Act and managed by the DC Healthcare Benefit Exchange Authority. Since 2013, DC Health Link has helped hundreds of thousands of District residents access affordable health care plans, reducing the number of uninsured residents by over 50% and ranking the District with the second-lowest uninsured rate in the nation.

Eligible residents who enroll on or before Dec. 15 will have their coverage effective Jan. 1. After that date, plan selections made by the 15th of each month during Open Enrollment will be effective the first day of the following month.

Small businesses as well as individuals and families through Medicaid can enroll through DCHealthLink.com throughout the year.

Eligible District residents can enroll in a health insurance plan online through DCHealthLink.com or by calling 855-532-LINK [5465]. In-person enrollment at storefront enrollment centers is available with support from certified and trained assisters and licensed health insurance brokers who will help residents navigate through the enrollment process and select various health insurance plans.

In-person enrollment will take place at DC Health Link’s Open Enrollment Celebration and Health Fair on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library starting at 11 a.m.