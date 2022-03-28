The DC Latino Caucus is backing Council member Robert White’s bid for mayor in the June 21 Democratic primary, the organization said Monday while announcing its list of endorsements in several of the city’s primary races.

White earned about two-thirds of the membership vote with its endorsement threshold being 51%.

“Robert White is the champion the Latino community needs,” said caucus President Jose Barrios. “His commitment to deeply affordable housing and economic justice, along with his dedicated outreach to Latinos, made Robert the clear choice for mayor.”

The DC Latino Caucus is an affiliate of the D.C. Democratic Party and the first to make an endorsement in the mayoral race.

White has also received endorsements from DC For Democracy and the DC Working Families Party. His major opponents in the primary are incumbent Muriel Bowser and Ward 8 Council member Trayon White (no relation).

White was glad to get the caucus’s support.

“I am incredibly proud to earn the endorsement of the DC Latino Caucus,” he said. “As mayor, I will ensure all students and families have the support they need to thrive, that we prioritize our small local businesses and that our agency leadership reflects our diverse city. I look forward to continuing to work with the DC Latino Caucus and being a mayor who works with and for the Latino community.”

Other candidates receiving the endorsement of the caucus were Dexter Williams for Democratic at-large council member, Council members Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who are up for reelection, and D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

The caucus didn’t endorse any candidate for council chairman, Wards 3 and 5 council member, D.C. attorney general, and shadow representative because none of the candidates in those races received 51% of the group’s support.