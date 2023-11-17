The sounds of jazz, gospel and the blues filled the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Terrace Theater on Wednesday to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Sandra Butler-Truesdale, who died on Oct. 28.

As founder and chair of DC Legendary Musicians (DCLM), Butler-Truesdale committed much of her life to preserving and promoting musical artists from many genres. After dedicating decades to the local music scene, there were few open spaces in the 500-seat venue, where guests remembered Butler-Truesdale for her bravery, boldness and advocacy.

“Tonight we experienced what true love attracts and what selflessness looks like,” said Aaron Myers, executive director of the District of Columbia Commission on Arts and Humanities.

Myers and recording artist Kim Jordan served as Master and Mistress of Ceremonies during the program.

“It’s not often that we have royalty in music and the arts,” Myers added, “but tonight we paid tribute to a royal woman.”

From the opening prayer and Libation Ceremony by Ile Imole’s Baba Ogunsotito and Elder Ifabunmi Akua Barbar, to the rhythms of the West African drummers, to Zeb Harrison’s brass ensemble, the program was as eclectic as the life Butler-Truesdale lived.

The late legend’s daughter and grandson, Tonya Butler-Truesdale and Logan Butler Henderson accepted a proclamation and letter of acknowledgment from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), and resolution from At-Large D.C. Council member Robert White (D). She was recognized as a D.C. music historian, who worked alongside iconic musicians, including Ray Charles and James Brown, and for her unwavering commitment to documenting the history of music in the DMV area.

Butler-Truesdale’s family held the Kennedy Center celebration of life on the eve of what would have been her 84th birthday. Guests were asked to wear white.

Performances included: Ivy Hylton, accompanied by pianist Carlton Harrison, DCLIM Gospel Quartet, Melvin Caldwell, Adam Morton, Carlton Harrison, Gary Spencer, Mary House and the Sounds of Praise. Other musical tributes were from George V. Johnson, Nasar Abadey, Paul Carr, Allyn Johnson, James King, Believers in Christ Ministries, Lady Mary and the Indahouse Band.

A highlight of the event was a lyrical eulogy delivered by the Rev. William H. Lamar, IV, pastor of Metropolitan AME Church, where Butler-Truesdale often attended.

“She is a song, she is beauty,” Lamar told the Informer. “ I say that because whenever people draw into loving care, whenever people do the work of social Justice, whenever people organize they will remember this extraordinary artist and author.”

Chuck Hicks, co-host of WPFW’s (channel 89.3 on FM radio) “DC Healing,” said the celebration and musical performances, particularly the gospel, “lifted” his spirits.

“People were waving their hands like they were back in an old, Black Baptist church and the music just filled my soul,” Hicks told the Informer.

From an After-Hours Bartender to a D.C. Music Historian

Butler-Truesdale was introduced to D.C.’s music scene at an early age.

“She started in the arts community because she was the bartender in my grandmother’s after-hours joint that was owned by her uncle,” Tonya Butler-Truesdale told the Informer.

Among Butler-Truesdale’s friends and associates were artists and activists like Lloyd Price, Wilson Pickett, Jerry Butler and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“After every performance in Howard, the Lincoln, and other venues, they came to my grandmother’s home,” the D.C. legend’s daughter explained. “She went from being a bartender to being elected to the D.C. School Board.”

Among her many accomplishments, Butler-Truesdale co-authored the notable book, “Washington, DC, Jazz,” and was the host of WPFW’s “Don’t Forget the Blues.”

“Sandra was a shining star in the D.C. community and we are going to make sure that her light will continue to shine all over the community,” said WPFW’s Joni Eisenberg, co-host of “DC Healing.”

Tonya Butler-Truesdale said that the work to preserve D.C. culture and history, and the fight for equity in the arts, education and beyond cannot end with her mother’s death.

“[My son and I] appreciated the fact that she is loved, but at the same time, in this city the Black female population is being decimated,” said Tonya Butler Truesdale. “We honored my mother, but who will be our cultural matriarchs 30 years from now?”

Keeping her mother’s memory alive is “just one step in a continued struggle for a melanated presence in the District of Columbia,” explained Tonya Butler Truesdale.

“Moving forward we must arduously support engaged legislators and connected executives.”