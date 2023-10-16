D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced three new executive Cabinet appointments, including Nina Albert as acting deputy mayor for Planning and Economic Development, Keith Anderson as acting deputy mayor for Operations and Infrastructure, and Christopher Rodriguez as acting assistant city administrator and chief technology officer.

On Monday, her first full day on the job, Albert said she already has a lot of plans to help the city in her new position.

The new acting deputy mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) has more than 20 years of experience in strategic real estate, public-private partnership negotiations, economic revitalization, and sustainable development. She most recently worked in the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), where she managed nearly 370 million square feet of government-owned and leased space across the U.S. and six territories.

As the GSA inches closer to ceding control of RFK campus to the D.C. government, Albert said she looks forward to ensuring that RFK campus realizes its fullest potential — which includes bringing the Washington Commanders back to the District.

Monday also marked the beginning of DC Startup Week, a five-day conference where members of the D.C. metropolitan area’s entrepreneurial community — estimated to be 15,000 strong — share information and receive the support needed to grow and scale their businesses.

Bowser kicked off DC Startup Week at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Northwest, where Albert, Anderson and Rodgriguez stood behind her as she took to a podium to speak to reporters.

Anderson’s move to the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure (DMOI) is a homecoming of sorts for one of Bowser’s longest-serving Cabinet members. Before DMOI, Anderson was acting deputy mayor for planning and economic development. His other roles included director of the DC Department of General Services, DC Department of Parks and Recreation, and DC Department of Environment.

In his dual roles as acting assistant city administrator and chief technology officer, Rodriguez will be tasked with modernizing D.C. government and making it more efficient. During the pandemic, he coordinated with local, regional and federal agencies to ensure the proper funding for COVID response. He has also served as director of New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, and the CIA Counterterrorism Center. During the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, he led emergency response operations as director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Albert Reveals Plans as Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

The acting DMPED also told The Informer that downtown development, sports, and housing are her top priorities.

“I understand the process [the federal government is] going through to consolidate federal real estate. But I also understand the District and how to marry those two agendas together to come up with a vibrant, dynamic Downtown,” Albert said.

“Creating a plan that marries the best of both is something I hope to bring to the table,” Albert continued. “We’re lucky this is a sports town, and attracting the Commanders is an exciting opportunity that we’re focused on.”

Albert’s ascent to DMPED comes just months after her predecessor, John Falcchicio, resigned amid sexual harassment allegations that triggered internal investigations and the D.C. Council’s efforts to explore D.C. government sexual misconduct more broadly.

On Monday, Albert said that DMPED staffers are focused on the present and ready to work. Bowser echoed Albert’s sentiments, framing Albert’s appointment as a key part in realizing her five-year economic development strategy.

“The job of the deputy mayor is different in post-COVID D.C. It’s making sure our five-year economic development strategy is implemented and we attract businesses and residents and we’re working hand and glove with our private sector partners to do that,” Bowser said. “I’ve known Deputy Mayor Albert for a number of years and I watched her trajectory in organizations that support the District. I was delighted that we were able to attract her to the D.C. government.”