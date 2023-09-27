The medical cannabis business license open application period for unlicensed operators will take place between Nov. 1 through Jan. 29, 2024.

During this period, eligible parties may apply for Cultivation Center, Internet Retailer and Retailer licenses. Prospective applicants are encouraged to register for the corresponding virtual information session scheduled for 10 a.m. on October 10. Advance registration is required.

Additional information, including application materials, is available on abca.dc.gov. Applications for the upcoming period may not be submitted prior to 9 a.m. on Nov. 1. Early submissions will be rejected.

Questions related to any open application period should be directed to ABCA.CannabisLicensing@dc.gov.