The District of Columbia Department of General Services announced a Mentor-Protégé Pilot Program that will be launched in fiscal year 2024.

The new pilot program will provide small business enterprises (SBEs) with technical training through mentorship with more established construction firms. The SBEs participating in this program will partner with larger firms on department projects, including in District schools and recreation centers.

“Small local businesses are vital to our communities and deserve every opportunity to grow and compete for District contracts and dollars,” said Acting Department Director Delano Hunter. “At the same time, the District has a wealth of established firms eager to share their knowledge and help their peers grow. By facilitating these spaces for connection, conversation, and mentorship, we are continuing DGS’s mission of building, maintaining, and sustaining District facilities, and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s vision of supporting entrepreneurs and creating job opportunities throughout the District.

The program, which supplements the Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) program administered by the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), governs requirements for the participation of CBEs in city contracting. To participate as a protégé, business must be designated as an SBE by the DSLBD, be in good standing with the District, and be eligible for contract awards. The Mentor-Protégé Pilot Program will allow mentors and protégé firms to collaborate on DSG contracts and subcontracts, including planning, implementation, and tracking progress throughout the project.

The program kicked off with an information session on Oct. 25.

For more information, contact Olivia Warren at Olivia.Warren@dc.gov.