D.C. taxpayers have a new address to send to in regard to their property tax bills.

The new address is:

Office of Tax and Revenue

D.C. Government Real Property Taxes

P.O. Box 718095

Philadelphia, Pa. 10171-8095

D.C. residents or those who have property in the city can make their check or money order payable to the “DC Treasurer.” The payment should include a square, suffix and lot, or parcel and lot numbers. The top portion of the bill should be included for timely processing of payment.

The D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue sends envelopes to taxpayers but if another envelope is needed, the Philadelphia address should be used. Payment can also be made via the agency’s e-check online payment system. If the payment date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the payment is due the next business day.