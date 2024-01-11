D.C. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a bill to place the official seal of the District of Columbia alongside the states in the Library of Congress.

The bill is part of Norton’s “Free and Equal D.C.” series of bills that calls for the city to be recognized along with the states in federal installations.

Presently, the stained glass windows in the LOC building portray the seals of all states and territories that existed when the building was constructed except for the D.C. seal, even though it was readily available at the time.

Many examples of the District’s current representation in ceremonies and symbols established to honor the states directly result from Norton’s efforts. These efforts include statues of Frederick Douglass and Pierre L’Enfant in the U.S. Capitol.

“D.C. and its residents should receive equal representation in all aspects, including in the Library of Congress’ stained glass windows that portray the history of the United States,” Norton said. “D.C. residents have always had the obligations of American citizenship, including serving in the military during all of our country’s wars since the American Revolution. D.C. residents served in the War of 1812, when the Capitol building, which then housed the Library of Congress, was burned.”