Dear Seniors,

Happy New Year! As we bid farewell to 2023, I am delighted to reflect on the remarkable moments we shared at Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 25th Annual Senior Holiday Celebration. It was truly heartwarming to witness nearly 3,000 District seniors come together to dance, laugh, and enjoy a delightful meal. Seeing you commune together during the holidays was a testament to the strong bonds that make our city so special.

During the celebration, Mayor Bowser reiterated her commitment to all of you, ensuring that she will continue to meet all your needs when it comes to aging comfortably in the communities you all know and love. Our Safe at Home program, which assisted over 5,500 households in making safety modifications, continues to be a cornerstone of this commitment. Excitingly, Mayor Bowser announced her new investment of an additional $1 million in the Safe at Home program for 2024.

To extend the program’s reach, the income eligibility cap has been raised to 100 percent of the Area Median Income. This means even more seniors will qualify for the program, with the maximum income set at $99,600 for an individual or $113,850 for a household of two. Looking ahead to 2024, DACL anticipates completing an additional 200 projects, bringing the total to 1,150 projects for the fiscal year.

Whether you need assistance indoors or outdoors, we have you covered. As we brace for colder temperatures and potential snowfall, we want to ensure your safety and well-being. Homeowners over the age of 60 may qualify for assistance with snow removal through Serve DC’s Volunteer Snow Program. This free service connects volunteers with senior residents for snow removal after winter events. To learn more or to get on the list, please call 202-727-7925.

And taking care of your mental health is equally important as taking care of your homes, especially during the winter months. As the days grow shorter, consider staying active indoors by participating in winter programming at one of our six senior wellness centers or join winter activities at your local Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) site. For more information, feel free to reach out to DACL at 202-724-5626.

I want to express my gratitude for a fantastic 2023, and I am eagerly looking forward to an amazing 2024 with the DC senior community.

In Service,

Charon P.W. Hines

DACL Director