The DC Department of Small and Local Business Development announced recently that it will solicit applications for the FY24 Business to Business: Service Providers Grant.

There will be multiple grant recipients. The recipients will provide services to support other local businesses by offering business development courses, cohort management, and program marketing across several DSLBD programs such as Aspire to Entrepreneurship, Dream Pitch, Food Waste Innovation, and Just Cannabusiness.

The service areas include Proposals for Storytelling and Videography; Pitch Preparation and Pitch Coaching; Cohort Management and Wrap-Around Support; Pitch Day Onsite Event Management; Pitch Micropayment Provider; Business Classes and Workshops; Non-Dilutive Capital Support for Regulated Cannabusiness Businesses; Speakers Bureau; and Innovative Proposals for Services Non-Contemplated.

DSLBD intends to award grants in amounts between $5,000 and $50,000 from the $400,000 available for direct service provision grants. Eligibility applications are due Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. EST.