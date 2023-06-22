DC Water has received its first of 12 B100 vehicles from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) program grant, the agency announced Wednesday.

The grant will allow the agency to replace 13 existing diesel vehicles. The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCC) and DC Water secured the funds from the EPA’s DERA program in 2021 to purchase 12 trucks equipped with Optimus’ revolutionary 100% biodiesel (B100) advanced fuel system technology.

On May 18, a Combo Vac Unit was deployed with DC Water. This is the first step in the DERA grant’s goal to retire 13 of DC Water’s diesel-powered vehicles, replacing them with the 12 B100 vehicles by the end of 2024.

This effort is projected to reduce DC Water’s greenhouse gas emissions by 76% (98.3 metric tons), the equivalent of removing 21.4 passenger cars or planting 1,625 trees. Plus, the project will reduce harmful particulate matter known to cause cancer, asthma, and lung-related issues by 97%.

Overall, the project will help reduce the U.S. dependence on imported petroleum, demonstrate cost-effective energy efficiency, and improve air quality in the District and the Washington metropolitan region.

“Transitioning large fleets in the region to clean transportation fuels takes time, but the greater Washington region will be a cleaner, healthier place because of it,” said Antoine M. Thompson, GWRCC executive director.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions improves health outcomes for some of the DMV’s most at risk, reducing the likelihood of negative health implications from carbon and diesel emissions,” Thompson said. “GWRCC is excited to see tangible results of our partnership with DC Water and the EPA come to fruition.”