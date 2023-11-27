Following a unanimous appointment by the Democratic Central Committee, the 25th District’s Senate seat, previously held by Sen. Melony Griffith (D), will now be filled by Delegate Nick Charles (D). Gov. Wes Moore (D) is expected to sign off on Charles’ appointment in coming weeks.

“I’ve watched Delegate Charles work in a community and really demonstrate leadership in the way that an elected official should,” said Griffith in an endorsement of Charles. “He is a true community leader that works with our community and will be a phenomenal member of the Senate.” Charles is likely to serve on the Senate’s Judiciary Committee.

Griffith, who chaired the Senate’s Finance Committee, resigned her Senate seat to lead the Maryland Hospital Association, officially leaving the seat on Oct. 31. Senator Pam Beidle (D-District 32) will now lead the Finance Committee.

Charles was the only applicant and following his appointment, an appointment for the Delegate seat will be held prior to the legislative session. Some of the potential candidates for the seat include former Delegate Angela Angel (D) and Prince George’s Central Committee members Nova Coston (D-District 25) and the Rev. John Richardson (D), who serves as assistant treasurer. Coston confirmed her interest in applying for the post via text. Antoine Thompson, the executive director of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) and former New York state senator, is also planning to file for the seat.

Charles has also served as the chair of the Prince George’s House Delegation since 2021, a position that will be filled before the pending legislative session. The delegation will be discussing their pre-filed bills in early December.

Democratic Delegates Karen Toles and Kent Roberson were originally appointed to their seats upon the election of then-Delegate Dereck E. Davis (D) to State Treasurer and the resignation of former Black Caucus Chair Darryl Barnes (D) respectively.