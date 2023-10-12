The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has named Marcus Ervin as its new senior vice president of Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investments.

Ervin will oversee DCHFA’s MLNI division, serve as chief underwriter, and be responsible for developing business opportunities and managing the agency’s predevelopment construction pipelines.

“I’m delighted to join DCHFA in championing high-quality housing opportunities for the District’s residents while paving the way for new business opportunities,” Ervin said.

Prior to joining DCHFA, Ervin served as the Director of Development at the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Maryland, and the Senior Development Officer at the Howard County Housing Commission from 2007-2017. He holds a master’s degree in real estate development from the University of Maryland’s Colvin Institute of Real Estate Development and studied architecture and environmental design at Morgan State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

Ervin returned to his graduate alma mater to serve as the Capstone Mentor in the MRED program in 2011 and has taught Introduction to Real Estate Development since the Fall of 2018.

“Marcus brings to DCHFA extensive experience in real estate development in the Washington, D.C., region,” said Christopher E. Donald, executive director/CEO of DCHFA.