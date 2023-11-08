When women re-enter the workforce, they sometimes struggle to have the right clothes to wear. That’s when Dress for Success Washington DC (DFSWDC) comes to the rescue. But what happens to the clothes that clients cannot wear? We will soon find out when students from the Howard University Fashion Design Program feature their redesigned clothes in a fundraiser hosted by DFSWDC.

“Sustained: Women • Lives • Fashion,” is an event where the audience will see how students have redesigned women’s clothes in the “Upcycled Fashion Show.” Following the fashion show, guests will have an opportunity to purchase new and “pre-loved” designer fashion at unbeatable prices during a VIP Designer Sale.

The “Sustained” event is Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at DFSWDC headquarters at 1126 16th Street NW, Lower Level, Washington, DC. 20036.

“We are a non-profit dedicated to empowering women through a network of support and development tools that lead to economic independence,” said Susan Kyles, DFSWDC executive director. “Access to professional attire is a big part of the transition for women who want to be gainfully employed.”

In addition to the fashion show fundraiser, attendees will have a progressive dining experience curated by “The Movable Feast Podcast” and “Cork Wine Bar and Market.” There will be an array of foods, wines, and other beverages from food purveyors such as Brooklands Finest, Buttercream Bakeshop, Caruso’s Grocery, Cork Wine Bar & Market, Denizen’s, El Tamarindo, Hank’s Oyster Bar, Little Blackbird, Medium Rare, Pizzeria Paradiso, Puddin’, Sababa, and other dining establishments.

For a detailed overview of “Sustained” and to purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/DFSWDCSustainedEvent