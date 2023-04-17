April is Financial Literacy Month and DCSBDC is here to help D.C. residents and entrepreneurs learn how to better navigate and understand their small business finances.

DCSBDC Lead Center at the Howard University School of Business in Washington, D.C.

In a collaborative venture with Howard University and the U.S. Small Business Administration, the District of Columbia Small Business Development Center (DCSBDC) recently launched a financial literacy series led by three financial literacy counselors: Dr. Tisa Silver Canady, EdD, MBA; DeWayne Ellis, The Wealth Syndicate; and Shante Nicole, Your Credit GPS.

The DCSBDC Financial Literacy Programs include Finance Fridays; FLOW (Financial, Literacy, Outreach, Wealth); Sammy The Saver – Youth Financial Literacy; and Business Development 2.0 Webinar Series.

FLOW serves as a fresh and creative virtual series designed to help participants reduce student loan debt, improve small business record keeping, understand key tips on saving, retirement planning and more, all designed to help you further your professional and personal goals. The FLOW series will cover topics that include: Mine Your Money; Borrowing While Black; I’ve Got My LLC, Now What?; Record Keeping 101; Critical Financial Statements Every Business Should Know; and Understanding Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

The Sammy the Saver project is a collaborative venture with Howard University and DCSBDC and is funded by Citi Foundation. Graphics and visuals were developed by Nabeeh Bilal and Candice Taylor, Duke Ellington School of the Arts graduates and the co-founders and business partners of Creative Junkfood. Carl Brown, DCSBDC state director, is the visionary behind the comic book project and its main characters: Sammy, a 12-year-old entrepreneur, and his friends Katrina and “Cash Money” Carl. You can check out Sammy and his friends at sammythesaver.com.

Sammy the Saver was designed to teach youth the rubrics of financial literacy and is now available for parents, educators, and mentors of children. Brown, who recently marked seven years in his director’s position, created the concepts which undergird the Sammy the Saver project with many of the stories in the comic book based on situations that he’s faced on the job.

DCSBDC’s Business Development 2.0 Webinar Series helps participants as they struggle with the changing landscape caused by the ongoing pandemic. “Business As Usual” no longer serves as an effective strategy for either new or already in existence businesses. Entrepreneurs must now think well outside of the box and prepare for the future with a newly updated toolbox if they hope to succeed.

In this ever-changing world, entrepreneurs realize that they must do new things, employ new techniques, and master new forms of technology to step up their marketing game and meet their intended audience where they are. The topics in this webinar series will be far more than just an entry-level, “Business 101” experience. It will empower participants to raise their businesses and entrepreneurial acumen to the next level.

Financial literacy is the key to success for any small business. April is financial literacy month – the perfect time to take control of your small business finances.

To schedule an appointment with one of the financial literacy counselors, or for more information, visit www.DCSBDC.org

The District of Columbia Small Business Development Center (DCSBDC)

The District of Columbia SBDC network is the only Districtwide, nationally accredited program that provides high quality one-on-one consulting, training and information resources to empower new and existing businesses. DC SBDC consultants work with entrepreneurs in confidential, individualized sessions to help them with a range of business issues including testing a new business proposition, shaping a business plan, investigating funding opportunities, and much more.

The DCSBDC program is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Howard University. Howard University is the Lead center, Anacostia Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is a full service sub-center. Additionally, we have strategic partnerships with the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), District of Columbia Chamber of Commerce and American University, Washington College of Law.

