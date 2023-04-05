Alani Hodge, professionally known as DJ Doobie, is a Howard University student from Stockton, California. She has made a name for herself through DJing at school events and eventually moving her way up to getting booked for parties and shows across the DC creative scene.

“Ever since I was a tiny child, I always was drawn to music and gear. I’ve always thought it looked cool, whether it be soundboards, mixers, or a set of drums. I always wanted to play with it,” the DJ said.

Initially interested in singing and rapping, Doobie’s connection with music stems from her early childhood. After being discouraged from pursuing music by her family due to her not-so-melodic singing voice, she continued to foster a deep passion for it. This redirected her to a different path of greatness: DJing and audio production.

From casually DJing shows every couple of months, to getting booked consistently for shows and events all over D.C, it was DJing a Howard springtime “darty” (day party) back in 2022 that was the catalyst for her career. Often praised for her eccentric sound and style, her uniqueness and individuality are what set her apart.

