Check out a handful of the many events happening in the DMV this weekend. To keep up with all the fun, don’t forget to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Keep your outlook vibrant and remember, there’s always something happening in the DMV to keep your spirit — and social life — lit.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Dave Chappelle Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. | $89.50 to $329.50

Capital One Arena, 601 F Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20004

By the time you’re reading this, the show will likely be sold out, but we still have to give a nod as D.C.’s own Dave Chappelle returns to Washington for a homecoming performance. Known for both controversial remarks and his comedy, Chappelle continues to deliver consistent laughter. As always for Chappelle’s shows, the event will feature Yondr, a phone-locking system so no cell phones can be used during the performance.

LIL TJAY – Beat The Odds Tour

Time: 8 p.m. | $51.50

Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd NE, Washington, D.C., 20018

Lil Tjay, the 22-year-old Bronx native known for hits like “Calling My Phone” and 13 other platinum singles, returns to touring after a challenging year. Last year, he survived a robbery attempt, sustaining seven gunshot wounds. His full recovery and return to the stage prove he has “Beat The Odds.”

Friday, Dec. 1

Hailu Mergia

Time: 7 p.m. | $25+

Union Stage, 740 Water Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024

Hailu Mergia, a D.C.-based Ethiopian keyboard and accordion luminary, first gained international acclaim with The Walias Band, an Ethiopian jazz and funk band founded in Addis Ababa in the early 1970s. In 1981, The Walias Band became the first modern Ethiopian band to tour the United States. Amidst challenging political circumstances, four members, including Mergia, chose to stay in the U.S.

While continuing performances with the group, Mergia also embarked on solo ventures, producing traditional Ethiopian music with analog synthesizers, electric piano, and accordion. The late 1990s saw a resurgence of The Walias Band’s popularity in the West after France’s Buda Records reissued some of their music, with ‘Musicawi Silt’ becoming a notable dance hit, covered by bands like Antibalas.

With Mergia’s deep roots in D.C., a significant following of over 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and the city’s large Ethiopian community, his upcoming show is anticipated to be a vibrant and lively event.

CMG – GANGSTA ART Tour

Time: 7 p.m. | 49.99+

Capital One Arena, 601 F Street NW, Washington, DC, 20004

Yo Gotti and his Collective Music Group arrive in Washington, D.C., for the third stop of their four-city arena tour. The Gangsta Art Tour, a first for the label, showcases a lineup including Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Big Boogie, and Lil Poppa. This tour follows the release of their second compilation album, ‘Gangsta Art 2‘.

Saturday, Dec. 2

One Mo’ Time

Time: 2 p.m. | $35

Anacostia Playhouse, 2020 Shannon Pl SE, Washington, D.C., 20020

Experience the Anacostia Playhouse’s revival of ‘One Mo’ Time,’ a Broadway musical by Grammy-nominated playwright, theater director, and entertainer Vernel Bagneris. This musical revue pays homage to African-American vaudeville performers of the past, who, despite being overworked and underpaid, thrived as entertainers. Set in the Lyric Theatre of New Orleans in 1926, the show offers a rich tribute.

For additional preview weekend activities, visit The Anacostia Playhouse calendar.

Rhode Island Row Holiday Tree Lighting & WPGC Coat Drive

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Free

Rhode Island Row, 2300 Washington Place NE, Washington, DC, 20018

With Thanksgiving in the rearview, it’s time to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Join the festivities at the Rhode Island Row Holiday Tree Lighting. The event features a Holiday Photo Booth, s’mores and hot cocoa, balloon art, and live performances by the Salvation Army Band and Youth Choir.

Also, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., coat donations will be accepted at the WPGC tent, located in front of Carolina Kitchen. WPGC has spearheaded one of the most successful coat drives in the Washington metropolitan area for over 25 years.

Sunday, Dec. 3

“Raise Your Voice”! Respond to the Nonpartisan Black Voter Guide Survey

Time: Beginning at 12 a.m. | Free

Virtual

With less than a year until the next election, potential voters are encouraged to participate in the “Nonpartisan Black Voter Guide Community Survey,” presented by the non-profit Being Well While Black. Your input on key issues will shape the candidate questionnaires for the 2024 elections. Participants will receive a free digital copy of the Nonpartisan Black Voter Guide, featuring candidates’ responses to priorities identified by Black voters.

Engage in this opportunity to “vote smart” and ensure accountability from elected officials.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Maine Celtics

Time: 3 p.m | $15+

Entertainment & Sports Arena, 1100 Oak Drive, SE, Washington, DC, 20032

With the Washington Wizards, the senior team to the Go-Go, facing challenges on the court, it’s the perfect time to catch a Go-Go game at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. This is not only a chance to see a D.C. home basketball team potentially secure a win, but also an opportunity to explore the latest developments in the neighborhood. Don’t miss out on an exciting game and the chance to witness the area’s growth.