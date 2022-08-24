Prince George’s County Council has $500,000 available for nonprofit organizations to apply in combating one of the jurisdiction’s hardest crimes: domestic violence.

It’s the council’s seventh year dispersing money for groups to use for four service categories: housing, workforce development, counseling and mental health and advocacy and legal services.

More than three dozen representatives signed on to a virtual pre-proposal conference Monday, Aug. 22 to review the application and to share tips such as organizations joining together to provide a specific service.

Khalilah Denney, founder and executive director of the Denny House Inc. based in Clinton, asked for clarity on the biggest need in the county. Howard Stone, the council’s committee director, replied housing.

The county anticipates awarding 10 groups but funding will not automatically be dispersed in equal amounts of $50,000 each. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and winners will be announced Oct. 14. October represents Domestic Violence Awareness Month.