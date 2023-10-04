Happy October!

While October marks the official start of “spooky season,” there are many causes for which the month raises awareness. For October, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is marking breast cancer awareness, health literacy, youth sports week (Oct. 2-7) and HIV/ AIDS in Latinx communities (National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day is Oct. 15). However, October is also National Domestic Violence Awareness Month– first declared as such in 1989.

“Domestic violence touches every community in this Nation,” wrote President Joe Biden in a proclamation acknowledging the national commemoration. “Americans of every race, religion, and background are affected; its consequences transcend generations, impacting children and reshaping whole families. During National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, we stand with the tens of millions of people who have experienced intimate partner violence, and we thank the first responders, service providers, and community members who work to make sure that every American can live in safety, with dignity and respect.”

According to statistics from the National Child Traumatic Stress Network: “1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been physically abused by an intimate partner, and 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men have been severely physically abused by an intimate partner.”

Domestic violence (DV) goes beyond race and gender. These statistics show that if we, ourselves, have not been affected by domestic violence, we know someone, likely several people for that matter, who have been.

This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, learn about local organizations working to protect families affected by DV and check out how you can support the causes year round.

Further, talk to your family and friends about the realities of DV. Check in with them, and make sure that they’re OK. If someone you know is feeling the sting of DV or emotional abuse – as the victim or perpetrator – don’t judge. Encourage them to seek help and provide resources for them to do so.

Just as we’re all affected by domestic violence, it takes us all to combat it.

For more information on domestic resources in the District and the local police headquarters contact: 202-727-7137. To contact the national domestic violence hotline call: 800.799.SAFE (7233).