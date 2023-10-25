Intimate partner violence is prevalent in the DMV and across the United States, with statistics showing Black Americans disproportionately affected by domestic violence (DV), than their white and Hispanic counterparts. As challenges persist, local organizations are working tirelessly to combat DV, support survivors and families, and raise awareness, not just in October (Domestic Violence Awareness Month) but year-round.

On a national scope, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “About 41% of women and 26% of men experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner, and reported an intimate partner violence-related impact during their lifetime. Injury, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, concern for safety, fear, needing help from law enforcement, and missing at least one day of work are common impacts reported.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline’s (NDVH) 17th annual Domestic Violence Counts Report, which tallies the numbers of victims served in 24 hours across 18 domestic violence programs in the District and 21 in Maryland, local families are in need of support. The report includes domestic violence services ranging from: advocacy, addressing legal needs, helping obtain public benefits, mental health care, and providing emergency shelters, hotels, transitional housing, or other lodging options. In September 2022, NDVH identified 953 individuals who utilized domestic violence services in D.C. and 1,009 people who used domestic violence services in Maryland.

Organizations such as Community Advocates for Family & Youth (CAFY) and Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center (DV/SAC), are not new to providing resources for families experiencing violence, they are true to it.

The support they provide, not only helps local families, but works to spread the word on the importance of ending domestic violence.

Community Advocates for Family & Youth

While working with Prince George’s Hospital Sexual Assault Center as a victim advocate and exam volunteer, Arleen B. Joell’s experiences serving victims of crime and survivors of long-standing abuse began to tug at her heartstrings.

“I was always concerned about children. I have a criminal justice background, and didn’t get the opportunity to use that skill until later on in life. When I moved down to Prince George’s County, I really saw the opportunity to be able to use my gift to serve victims of crime, women, and survivors,” said Joell, founder and CEO of CAFY.

Since its inception in 2003, Joell has spearheaded community-based victim services, providing support to over 35,000 victims of crime, including sexual assault victims and domestic violence survivors.

CAFY follows a well-rounded approach in servicing each client not only through intensive case management, but observing each person’s needs as a whole.

“Someone who might be in a domestic violence relationship for the very first time is different from someone who may have been in a domestic violence situation, and then gotten into another domestic violence situation,” Joell told the Informer. “Those two people would experience the support that they receive and the path that they go down very differently.”

The organization presents a robust spectrum of services consisting of helping child victims of crime testify in adult court; providing trauma-focused therapies with mental health clinicians including individual, family, and group counseling; facilitating emergency stays for victims in need to escape dangerous circumstances, and much more.

Joell emphasized the extreme importance of addressing mental health needs, which encourages victims to acknowledge their traumatic experiences, while pushing to learn how to rebuild their lives outside of an abusive environment.

“It is not about, ‘Oh, I’m not crazy.’ It’s about a traumatic experience that has happened to me, and I need to figure out how to manage my life outside of that,” Joell explained, underscoring the importance of mental health support. “That is what we encourage our survivors to consider.”

As CAFY approaches its 20th anniversary, the community organization has a tremendous number of feats to celebrate.

“We are celebrating twenty years on November 17th. We are having Luther ReLives, which I think is important because anytime people leave a violent situation they’re looking for a rebirth, so what better evening to have than to be serenaded by a ‘Re-Lives’ event,” said Joell.

Building on its two-decade legacy, the organization is hosting a commemorative, fundraising gala on Nov. 17 at Martin’s Crosswinds.

The Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center

For 50 years, the University of Maryland Medical System’s Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Center (DV/SAC) has been working toward sexual assault and domestic violence intervention.

“It was such a privilege to be able to work with the folks who came in at [what they’ve described as] the lowest points in their life. I didn’t give that up because I felt honored every time I was there,” said Cheryl Banks, former community educator and volunteer coordinator at the center, as she received acknowledgment as the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Honoree.

Bolstering efforts to serve greater numbers of people and families, the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Center works to assist victims in identifying, managing and healing from intimate partner violence and sex trafficking. Trained counselors are certified to guide victims and survivors in obtaining a medical forensic exam, creating a unique safety plan, navigating the legal system, and more.

The center offers victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence trauma a plethora of services including; Short-term trauma counseling, sexual assault forensic exams, victim advocacy, safety planning, and danger assessments among other resources.

Recently celebrating an incredible half-century of support to Prince George’s County residents and those in surrounding areas, the milestone achievement marks the organization’s dedication to their work.

Dr. Vereen Barton, assistant chief of the Prince George’s County Division of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, said law enforcement working with the center regularly, and beyond October, has also been key in the facility’s success.

“Our relationship between law enforcement and the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center can’t be better,” Barton said. “That must be acknowledged because a lot of counties and states don’t have the type of relationships and collaborations that Prince George’s County does.”