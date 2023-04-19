For many cannabis consumers April 20, also known as 4/20 marks a “Weed Holiday,” where many people – advocates and users alike – cherish the day to educate people about marijuana and all of its utilities and benefits, and appreciate the herb in all its glory.

According to an April 2022 Time article, there are many rumors as to why 4/20, 4:20 or 420, is an important date, time and numbers for weed smokers. However, the most credible tale dates back to Marin County, California, in 1971. Five San Rafael High School students would meet by the campus statue at 4:20 p.m., after school and formal extracurricular activities had ended. The group, who became known as the “Waldos,” because they met at a wall, would say “420” to each other as a cannabis code.

Since Feb. 26, 2015, after District voters approved Initiative 72 legalizing possession of minimal amounts of marijuana in November 2014, in D.C., it is legal for a person who is at least 21 years to: possess two ounces or less of marijuana; transfer or gift one ounce or less of marijuana to another person who is at least 21 years of age, without the use of payment or exchange of any goods or services; cultivate within their residence up to six marijuana plants, and no more than three can be mature at a time; possess marijuana-related drug paraphernalia that is associated with one ounce or less of marijuana; and use marijuana on private property.

D.C. is more than eight years in the legal cannabis game, and the same year the law went into effect, a small group of cannabis enthusiasts collaborated to created the National Cannabis Festival (NCF), “an event celebrating progress on marijuana legalization in D.C. and across the nation,” according to the NCF website.

“The founders envisioned a festival recognizing the spirit of the cannabis movement and the non-profit groups that have fought for so long to end marijuana prohibition,” the website continues.

In the last year alone, marijuana legislation furthered when D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bill that banned most workplaces from firing or punishing employees for marijuana usage, legislation which sought to prevent workplace discrimination.

After eight years of legal cannabis consumption for adults in the District and the diligent work of NCF, this year the festival features recording artists 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Free Nationals, Backyard Band and more.

Further, while NCF celebrates advocacy and the furtherance of marijuana legislation in D.C. and nationally, the festival’s advocacy component there are still issues to address including: access to banking, veterans and medical marijuana access, global consequences of the war on drugs, global drug policy and equal opportunity and diversity.

While some may think 4/20 is just a reason for people to get high, the celebrations surrounding it are far more significant, particularly in an age where marijuana legalization is also looked at as a social justice issue.

The NAACP reported in 2018 “African Americans and Caucasians use marijuana at similar rates, but the arrest rate of African Americans for marijuana charges is almost four times that of Caucasians.”

Four-twenty is more than a stoner’s code, favorite time of day, and “high” holiday of the year, it’s a time for advocates and enthusiasts alike to come together to fight for furthering their goals in equity in marijuana and the cannabis industry.