From dining to discussions, dancing and jamming, thousands of Washingtonians spent the weekend celebrating the 161st anniversary of the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, which freed enslaved people in the nation’s capital and offered $300 to enslavers on April 16, 1862.

Dru Hill performs during the Emancipation Day Concert at Freedom Plaza on April 15. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

However, with much of the partying, there was a purpose: to push for D.C. statehood, a major goal for Mayor Muriel Bowser and her team.

“Mayor Bowser changed the game this year as she decided to do an Emancipation weekend,” LaToya Foster, director of the Mayor’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), told The Informer during the Emancipation Day concert on April 15 at Freedom Plaza.

“It kicked off this weekend with an Emancipation luncheon, Saturday, we’re here today, with this beautiful Capitol in the backdrop and we have a star-studded concert, [and] family fun. We can see out here a sea wave of people, thousands of people, who have come out here to have family fun today, and we’ve had a star-studded lineup, Dru Hill, Rakim, Black Alley, JJ Hairston, Alex Vaughn, local talent … and so many others. And it’s just a heartwarming day to see so many celebrate Emancipation in the capital,” Foster continued. “We’re going to take this down to Black Lives Matter Plaza Sunday where we’re going to do it all over again, with more performances.. Family fun for everyone.”

Despite a quickly passing storm, the weather could not rain on any of the joy of Saturday’s celebrations, which ended with a fabulous fireworks display.

As people danced and rocked to the sounds of the artists through Freedom Plaza, the air of celebration was ever-present. However, there was also a clear message, there’s more work to be done to truly be free.

“We continue to put the spotlight on the fact that D.C. still lacks representation. That’s most important for the mayor, that she wants to make sure that Washingtonians know, that this is the closest time we’ve had to gaining statehood, and we want to throw our support behind her and make her the 51st state, there’s nothing more important than that,” Foster said.

Artist Demont “Picasso,” Pinder, said he was honored to paint onstage with D.C.’s celebrated band Black Alley. At the end of the Black Alley’s electrifying performance, Pinder revealed a painting of abolitionist and, at-times, Washingtonian Frederick Douglass.

“I wanted to do this for Frederick Douglass because he’s such a prominent figure in our community and represents so much, so I wanted to be able to do a picture to represent the Douglass Commonwealth, the 51st state, and to celebrate this beautiful day,” Pinder said referring to the suggested name for D.C. when it becomes a state.

“Emancipation Day 2023 means it’s a symbol of freedom, but we’ve still got a long way to continue,” Pinder added. “We can celebrate, but you can’t stay there. Let that be motivation to keep moving forward so that we can have a better tomorrow.”

“I just pray that we see the vision all the way through, where we are really and truly free– mentally and physically,” Pinder added.

After rocking the stage, Kacey, lead singer of Black Alley, also said Emancipation Day offers an opportunity to consider further liberation goals for the District.

“We understand what Emancipation Day is, so we recognize where we have come from, but it’s important for us to recognize how much we have to do. Representation in D.C. is not what it should be as far as political representation goes, so I think all of us can, on one accord [recognize] the past, [be] in the present and [fight] for the future,” the songstress emphasized.

Sisqó of Dru Hill said he and the group were humbled to take part in the Emancipation Day celebration, where they headlined the concert with a setlist filled with fan favorites and choreography with beloved choreography.

“Without such an act we wouldn’t have been able to grow as a people, as a community, so it’s really an honor and a blessing to come and celebrate Emancipation,” Sisqó told The Informer.

The group, which originated in Baltimore, also shared that it felt good to perform in D.C., only about 40 miles from the place where their name is derived — Charm City’s Druid Hill Park.

“It’s like home — it’s like we’re going to all of our cousins’ houses,” Sisqó said.