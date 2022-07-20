Overview:
Lots of “green” learning and service opportunities are going on in DC this summer.
Summertime in DC offers lots of chances to get involved with keeping our communities and our world environmentally healthy. This calendar of July and August “green” events runs the gamut from family-friendly river cleanups or deep-dive learning opportunities with climate experts.
Community Tree Care with Casey Trees
What: Help with weeding, mulching and watering young, vulnerable trees so that they can grow up to become part of the city’s shady canopy.
Where: RFK Stadium; 2408 Independence Avenue, SE
When: Friday, July 22, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism National Speaking Tour
What: Learn about real options to protect our warming planet from Tina Landis, activist and author of the book Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism.
Where: Justice Center; 617 Florida Avenue, NW
When: Friday, July 22, 6:00 PM
What: Take a stroll on a guided tour organized by Deanwood Citizens Association and Capital Nature to learn about Deanwood’s trees and local history.
Where: Deanwood Recreation Center; 1350 49th Street, NE
When: Sunday, July 24, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Anacostia River Explorers Public Tour
What: Join Anacostia Riverkeepers for a free, guided boat tour to learn about the river’s history and wildlife, as well as the environmental threats it faces and their potential solutions.
Where: The Yards Marina; 1492 4th Street, SE
When: Tuesday, July 26; 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Fort Stanton Park Volunteer Day
What: Help restore the health and beauty of Fort Stanton Park by removing trash and cutting back invasive vines that are smothering trees at this monthly event with Ward 8 Woods Conservancy.
Where: Fort Stanton Recreation Center; 1812 Erie Street, SE
When: Saturday, August 6, 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Volunteer with DC Parks and Recreation’s Environmental Division
What: Help assemble DPR’s Seed Subscription boxes, monthly home gardening kits DC residents can order for free.
Where: Lederer Youth Gardens Greenhouse, Lederer Gardens; 4801 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE
When: Thursday, August 11, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
UMD Environmental Justice and Health Disparities Symposium
What: Examine ongoing environmental and climate justice issues affecting the DMV and beyond during a three-day conference with other community members, advocates, nonprofit organizers, policymakers, researchers, and students.
Where: Adele H. Stamp Student Union, UMD; 3972 Campus Dr, College Park
When: August 11–13; the first two days are fully virtual, while the last day is in person.
Shepherd Parkway Community Clean-Up
What: Ward 8 Woods leads another monthly service opportunity for volunteers to help restore and maintain the federally owned parkland corridor between I-295 and the Congress Heights and Bellevue neighborhoods.
Where: 555 Newcomb St SE
When: Saturday, August 13, 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Exploring the Pollinator Garden
What: Follow along at this monthly learning opportunity where experts guide you through the pollinators and pollinator plants, and how to start and maintain your own pollinator garden of any size.
Where: Lake Accotink Park Margaret Kinder Pollinator Garden; 7500 Accotink Park Road, Springfield, VA
When: Sunday, August 14, 10:30 AM
Photo Exhibit: A Changing Amazon
What: Explore what climate change and conservation solutions look like in the Amazon basin through a photography exhibit hosted by the Embassy of Peru.
Where: Peruvian Embassy; 1700 Massachusetts Avenue, NW
When: Open daily during business hours until August 17
Potomac River Cleanup at Columbia Island
What: Join Potomac Conservancy for a trash cleanup aimed at keeping the river safe and healthy for recreation.
Where: Columbia Island; Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove on the Potomac
When: Saturday, August 20, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
What: Tackle the Potomac River’s trash pollution problem at this monthly plastic pickup event led by Potomac Riverkeeper Network.
Where: National Harbor; 165 Waterfront Street, Oxon Hill, MD
When: Saturday, August 20, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM