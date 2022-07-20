Overview: Lots of “green” learning and service opportunities are going on in DC this summer.

Summertime in DC offers lots of chances to get involved with keeping our communities and our world environmentally healthy. This calendar of July and August “green” events runs the gamut from family-friendly river cleanups or deep-dive learning opportunities with climate experts.

Community Tree Care with Casey Trees

What: Help with weeding, mulching and watering young, vulnerable trees so that they can grow up to become part of the city’s shady canopy.

Where: RFK Stadium; 2408 Independence Avenue, SE

When: Friday, July 22, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism National Speaking Tour

What: Learn about real options to protect our warming planet from Tina Landis, activist and author of the book Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism.

Where: Justice Center; 617 Florida Avenue, NW

When: Friday, July 22, 6:00 PM

Deanwood Summer Tree Walk

What: Take a stroll on a guided tour organized by Deanwood Citizens Association and Capital Nature to learn about Deanwood’s trees and local history.

Where: Deanwood Recreation Center; 1350 49th Street, NE

When: Sunday, July 24, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Anacostia River Explorers Public Tour

What: Join Anacostia Riverkeepers for a free, guided boat tour to learn about the river’s history and wildlife, as well as the environmental threats it faces and their potential solutions.

Where: The Yards Marina; 1492 4th Street, SE

When: Tuesday, July 26; 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fort Stanton Park Volunteer Day

What: Help restore the health and beauty of Fort Stanton Park by removing trash and cutting back invasive vines that are smothering trees at this monthly event with Ward 8 Woods Conservancy.

Where: Fort Stanton Recreation Center; 1812 Erie Street, SE

When: Saturday, August 6, 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Volunteer with DC Parks and Recreation’s Environmental Division

What: Help assemble DPR’s Seed Subscription boxes, monthly home gardening kits DC residents can order for free.

Where: Lederer Youth Gardens Greenhouse, Lederer Gardens; 4801 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE

When: Thursday, August 11, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

UMD Environmental Justice and Health Disparities Symposium

What: Examine ongoing environmental and climate justice issues affecting the DMV and beyond during a three-day conference with other community members, advocates, nonprofit organizers, policymakers, researchers, and students.

Where: Adele H. Stamp Student Union, UMD; 3972 Campus Dr, College Park

When: August 11–13; the first two days are fully virtual, while the last day is in person.

Shepherd Parkway Community Clean-Up

What: Ward 8 Woods leads another monthly service opportunity for volunteers to help restore and maintain the federally owned parkland corridor between I-295 and the Congress Heights and Bellevue neighborhoods.

Where: 555 Newcomb St SE

When: Saturday, August 13, 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Exploring the Pollinator Garden

What: Follow along at this monthly learning opportunity where experts guide you through the pollinators and pollinator plants, and how to start and maintain your own pollinator garden of any size.

Where: Lake Accotink Park Margaret Kinder Pollinator Garden; 7500 Accotink Park Road, Springfield, VA

When: Sunday, August 14, 10:30 AM

Photo Exhibit: A Changing Amazon

What: Explore what climate change and conservation solutions look like in the Amazon basin through a photography exhibit hosted by the Embassy of Peru.

Where: Peruvian Embassy; 1700 Massachusetts Avenue, NW

When: Open daily during business hours until August 17

Potomac River Cleanup at Columbia Island

What: Join Potomac Conservancy for a trash cleanup aimed at keeping the river safe and healthy for recreation.

Where: Columbia Island; Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove on the Potomac

When: Saturday, August 20, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

National Harbor River Cleanup

What: Tackle the Potomac River’s trash pollution problem at this monthly plastic pickup event led by Potomac Riverkeeper Network.

Where: National Harbor; 165 Waterfront Street, Oxon Hill, MD

When: Saturday, August 20, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM