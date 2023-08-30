Famous Amos, in partnership with the National Black Chamber of Commerce, announced on Aug. 23 the three winners of its Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative, a grant program that provides early-stage Black business owners with unrestricted business capital and resources to operate.

The initiative is named after Black entrepreneur Wally Amos, whose Famous Amos cookies were eaten worldwide, and it made him financially comfortable in the 1980s. Famous Amos is presently owned by Ferrero Company, which has an office in Southeast Washington.

The winners of the $50,000 grants were Emir Horton of Atlanta, the founder and CEO of Eartha by Emir, a luxury watch company; Londyn Jackson, founder and owner of The Language Arc in Woodbridge, Virginia, a pediatric learning and wellness center for children with disabilities; and Steffanie Rivers, owner and operator of TCB Drones, LLC based in Dallas, a video, photography and mapping business using drone technology to help their clients elevate their business. The winners were selected from 3,000 eligible business owners in the national competition.

“I will use the $50,000 to hire a chief financial officer and expand the marketing team,” Horton, 28, said. “I wish to thank Famous Amos for the resources and the mentoring that they offer.”

Rachna Patel serves as the vice president for marketing for Famous Amos. Patel said aiding and educating Black entrepreneurs is what the initiative is about.

“We want the entrepreneurs to use the resources we offer to enhance what they have so they can offer even more,” said Patel, 46. “Whether you won the competition or you didn’t, everyone walks away with something tangible as far as resources, mentoring and networking is concerned.