After his arrest in early March, a Prince George’s County grand jury chose to indict former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn for 80 counts of possession and intent to distribute child pornography on March 29. He faces up to 360 years in prison, although he is expected to take a plea deal.

Wojahn’s next hearing is April 21 in the Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

“This is an unprecedented case in our county in which a former elected official has been accused of a crime of this nature,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D). “We elect leaders with the expectation that they will serve, protect, and advocate for our children, families, and communities and not harm them in any way.”

On February 28, a search warrant was executed on Wojahn’s home and Wojahn waived his Miranda rights and began to cooperate with law enforcement. He was officially arrested on March 2 and submitted a resignation letter.

Following his resignation, College Park City Council member Denise Mitchell (D) has become the interim mayor and is formally running for the position in the upcoming election. A new election must be held within 65 days of a city position becoming vacant, according to the College Park Charter.