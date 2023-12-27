This tribute is to my brother Freddie Lee White, of Grand Prairie, Texas, son of my father, Rev. Benjamin F. Grant Sr., born in 1943. Freddie was a man who lived the “high life”! When we look back on his life, we see a man from North Carolina who sang with a smooth voice like Sam Cooke, whom he loved so much that he modeled his songs after him. Obviously, he did an outstanding job, because his group, the Dixieland Gospel Singers, had him lead most of their songs.

Freddie graduated high school in Trenton, North Carolina, which was my family’s neck of the woods, and he joined the United States Army, a move that would truly place Freddie right back in the high life again! Let me cut to the chase: His military career spanned a period of 30 years, taking him to countries throughout the Asian, European and North American continents. His assignment locations included Korea, Spangdahlem Air Force Base, Germany; Wurzburg, Germany; St. Bonifacius, Minnesota; Fort Ord, California; and Fort Bliss, Texas.

In 1983, Freddie attended the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy and ultimately achieved the rank of command sergeant major (CSM). He was assigned to the 3rd of the 43rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. In 1992, after 30 years of military service, Freddie retired from his illustrious career in a role that was one of the highest ranks of any enlisted soldier, with all of its glory and honor.

Though Freddie retired and enjoyed his life playing golf with his friends, his life reminds me of the song “Back in the High Life Again.” It seems to me that everything he did, he did it at a high level. When he sang, he was the lead singer; when he went to college, he graduated magna cum laude. While in the U.S. Army, he could have just gotten out in four years, but no, he wanted to do all he could. He went to the Military Academy and became a command sergeant major.

That allowed him the opportunity to work with the Army leadership, to command battalions that could consist of anywhere from 300 to more than 1,000 soldiers all at once. He was a “high life” kind of guy! It didn’t seem to interest him if it wasn’t done on a high level.

Now that Freddie has gone on to be with the Lord, he is once again back in the high life again! And I’m sure he’s happily looking down on each of us, pulling for us. We must take that same journey, each of us doing things in our own way.

Let us take a page out of the book of Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Lee White, especially if you’ve gotten off track. Take this new year as your opportunity to get back in the high life again. As the song says, all the doors that closed one time will open up again. Get back in the high life again. All the eyes that watched you once will smile and take you back in.

Freddie will be eulogized in Dallas and laid to rest at the Dallas Fort Worth (DSW) National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. To his lovely wife Carolyn, you walked through this journey with him, and you were always there for him, you and your lovely daughter, my beautiful niece stayed on the ‘high life’ highway right there beside your husband Carolyn. Both of you are a class act. To daughter Geraldine aka “Kitty,” getting everything done in the end, just like the retired police officer you are — you did it in grand style! We are thankful for you and for your lovely daughter Kayla, who is now traveling on her very own high life highway. Kayla, congratulations and keep up the good work.

Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Lee White, the Grant family sure does love you, and we will miss you sooo much. To God be the Glory for the “high life” you lived. What an example for others to follow!

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.