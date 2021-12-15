Georgetown University says coronavirus booster shots now will be required for all students, faculty, staff and visitors as of Jan. 21.

The new policy will allow medical and religious exemptions and will accept vaccines other than the three approved in the U.S., WTOP reported.

University officials announced the decision Tuesday, one day after confirming one of the four recent cases of the omicron variant in D.C. was a member of the university community.

Anyone eligible for a booster must get one and submit documentation of it, WTOP reported. Vaccinated people who are not yet eligible for a booster will get their deadline extended.

Those granted extensions may participate in on-campus activities and classes but must wear a mask and must enter “enhanced testing protocols” until providing proof of full vaccination.