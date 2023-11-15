Greenbelt: New Site of FBI Headquarters

The General Services Administration announced on Nov. 8 that Greenbelt has been selected as the site of the new headquarters for the FBI.

The headquarters will be located within walking distance of the Greenbelt Metro, one of the benefits touted by proponents of the site. The site is expected to have over 7,500 jobs and would cost an estimated $3.5 billion.

“This is a game-changer. The economic ripple effects are so massive and will bring so much to the city,” said Greenbelt Council member Ric Gordon in a phone interview. “I’m so thankful for our congressional delegation, county executive and governor for getting this done. There is no better place to put this than Greenbelt. This is a win for Greenbelt!”

The three site locations under consideration were Greenbelt and Landover in Prince George’s, along with Springfield in northern Virginia. The decision has disappointed Virginia leaders including Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, who have questioned the selection criteria and accused the Biden administration of caving to political pressure. Equity, access to transportation, and site cost were among the evaluation criteria.

“They’re fighting for their residents, and I’m fighting for mine,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) in an interview about the site selection. “We are taxpayers too, we just want to make sure that federal dollars benefit all communities.”

The White House has come out to call this “a fair and transparent process by the [General Services Administration (GSA)], in consultation with the FBI.”

Board of Education Member Jackson Calls For Accountability in Tobacco Stores

Prince George’s Board of Education Member Branndon Jackson (District 6) sent out a letter on Nov. 1 addressed to tobacco stores, warning them of potential consequences if tobacco products are sold to Prince George’s County Public School students.

“It has been brought to my attention that businesses in the tobacco industry, specifically within my district, have routinely broken federal and state tobacco rules and regulations by selling tobacco products to our scholars. I’ve received numerous complaints of tobacco retailers breaking these laws by local parent leadership organizations. I cannot stand by and allow this to continue, because the introduction of tobacco products to our children can be detrimental to their overall developmental process,” said the letter.

“Additionally, I will be reaching out to the Chief of Police to see how we can more closely monitor the transactional activity of local tobacco retailers.”



Previous legislation by the Prince George’s County Council aimed to limit the hours and excessive lighting used at some tobacco stores in the County while restricting new stores to industrial zones.

Monica Goldson Appointed to EdTech Group’s Board of Directors

Monica Goldson, the former CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Paper, an educational technology platform that helps to connect students with tutors best suited for their academic needs.

“During my tenure as the CEO of PGCPS, I gleaned that addressing students’ needs extends beyond the confines of traditional classroom settings. To foster their engagement and expedite their learning, we must employ unconventional approaches,” said Goldson in an email to The Informer. “By assuming a role on Paper’s Board of Directors, I can guarantee that students nationwide access these same opportunities. This commitment will assure that the time and engagement students invest yield substantial returns, resulting in enhanced educational experiences and outcomes for students in every school district they are a part of.”

“With Dr. Monica Goldson’s appointment, Paper is well-positioned to further its mission of providing transformative educational solutions that empower students throughout their educational journeys,” the company stated in a press release announcing her appointment.

Dr. Goldson was appointed to the State Board of Education in June, and she was also appointed by President Biden to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and honored with the Women Who Mean Business Award.

Authentically Hype Leverages TikTok To Promote Brand

Authentically Hype, an apparel brand founded last year by a Prince George’s native, has leveraged its social media to better connect with potential clients.

Brand founder Alexis Harvey became an entrepreneur during her time studying marketing in Chicago, and hasn’t looked back since.

“I wanted to develop a brand that not only encouraged me in my pursuit as an entrepreneur, but others as well because it is such a unique journey. I came up with the design concept and the brand identity along with the help of my family, my team,” said Harvey. “TikTok has allowed me to connect my website to an online shop providing the business with versatile ways to produce content and sell products online. Some of the features have been helpful such as auto editing, suggestive friends list, and connecting me with audiences that are interested in what my brand represents through their algorithm formula.”

Born out of self-love and self-transformation, Harvey’s brand focuses on comfort and high-quality materials. Authentically Hype currently offers hoodies, sweatpants and T-shirts.

Turnip Tour Promotes Healthy Food and Business Developments

The Turnip Tour is offered by The Capital Market to connect cultural heritage, business development and healthy food access. While the tour has no more planned events this year, there were five trips scheduled from June through early November.

On Nov. 4, Bernard Holloway, RISE co-director, attended The Capital Market’s cultural heritage celebration and remembrance program at Ridgeley Community off of Central Avenue and Ritchie Road. Future trips on the tour will be posted on their Eventbrite.

Emmet Street Community Garden Reopens

Emmet Street Community Garden, which had been closed for more than three years, was reopened on Oct. 21 during the City’s health fair.

Capitol Heights Council member Victor James, who advocated for the garden’s reopening, encouraged people to contribute to the space, and practiced what he preached by pitching in and painting a fence. Participants came to the grand reopening, cleaned out raised beds, pulled weeds and repaired broken sections of fencing to restore life to the community garden.