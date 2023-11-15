The First Baptist Church of Glenarden and Zion Church are teaming up with the Prince George’s County Police Department to offer cash gifts for guns on Nov. 18.

This is the second year that the two mega-churches have given out thousands of dollars in gift cards, which is part of an enforcement effort aimed at getting guns off the streets.

The anonymous buyback program will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, Parking Lot B, 600 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

In exchange for each weapon, donors will receive cards with various cash points based on the type of gun. Shotguns and rifles can be traded in for $75, handguns for $125, and automatic or semi-automatic guns for $175.

“The church must play an active role to work with our local government to help to keep our communities safe,” said the Rev. John K. Jenkins Sr., senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Glenarden, in a statement. “In addition to prayer and fasting, there are practical ways to reduce gun violence on our streets.”

The buyback program the two churches had with the Prince George’s County Police Department last year has resulted in the collection of 1200 weapons and Pastor Jenkins said the program works.

Jenkins added that the buyback program is a safe and anonymous way for people to exchange their firearms in return for gift cards– “no questions asked.”

Daniel Williams, spokesperson for Zion Church, said unlike past gun buyback programs, this year youth from the church will share their perspectives about community safety and gun violence.

“A few months back, Zion hosted the funeral for the 16-year-old young lady who was killed through gun violence at Duval High School,” Williams said,” this is a topic that is very important and relevant to us.”

Prince George’s County Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay applauded the efforts of the two churches to curtail gun violence.

“It takes a village, the police can’t do this alone, everyone needs to be part of this effort.”

On Nov. 7, the Council held a town hall where lawmakers, clients and dozens of care providers talked about various issues involving mental health.

“Our public safety partners have stated that mental health has a correlation to some of those committing crimes because people are not addressing their mental health problems,” Blegay said.

For more information on the gun buyback, visit fbcglenarden.org/gunbuyback.