Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan released a proposed $480 million supplemental budget Tuesday that includes money for education in Prince George’s County and Baltimore City.

“With this supplemental budget, we are providing critical resources to support Marylanders’ top priorities,” Hogan said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly in the coming weeks to secure a final budget that delivers record investments in education, major tax relief for families and retirees, and more support for police and first responders.”

Nearly $140 million would be designated for education that includes $125 million for the ongoing “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.”

Approximately $99 million would be designated for Baltimore City and $25 million for Prince George’s County.

Those two majority-Black jurisdictions represent part of the blueprint’s funding formula to help fund low-income schools. Hogan vetoed the multi-billion education plan two years ago and then the legislature overrode his veto for the plan to become law.

The Republican governor received criticism from Democratic leaders for not placing the money in the proposed $58.2 billion fiscal year 2023 budget released last month. During that time, House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) said the governor “continues to undermine the Blueprint’s commitment” toward improving education.

State law permits the governor to set the annual budget beyond spending on existing programs. The legislature can cut a budget, but cannot add additional money to what the governor presents.

Sen. Cory McCray (D-Baltimore City) released a statement noting the “onus was on the governor” to allocate the money into places where it’s needed the most.

“By taking measures to correct prior missteps, Gov. Hogan has chosen to contribute to the triumph of Baltimore City and its pupils,” he said. “Thank you, to all the advocates that lifted the voices of the voiceless in pressuring Gov. Hogan to make the right decision in the supplement budget.”

The Maryland Alliance for Racial Equity in Education (MAREE) posted on its Twitter page Tuesday to not only thank supporters, but also emphasize what the state must do.

“Maryland’s goal should be to fiercely undo the disparity gaps faced by Black and brown students,” the organization said. “MAREE will continue holding Maryland policymakers accountable for the full funding and equitable implementation of the Blueprint, which, if done with fidelity, can be transformational.”

