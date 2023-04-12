Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center President Deneen Richmond is leading “Vision 2030,” a strategic plan to reduce infant and maternal mortality. The Prince George’s County native has experience as a registered nurse and is proud to offer health services directly to fellow Prince Georgians everyday at the Lanham hospital.

Deneen Richmond serves as president at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, and is planning to grow her campus to better serve Prince Georgians. (Courtesy of Luminis Health)

Richmond has prioritized recruitment from HBCUs and 70% of her staff are county residents. She has even revamped procurement policies to favor local businesses.

“My motivation to work in health care comes from that deep personal sense that I am making an impactful difference in people’s lives every single day — this is what makes it a passion, not a job for me,” she said. “I am honored that my personal motivation and passion directly aligns with our mission at Luminis Health — to enhance the health of the people and communities we serve.”

Luminis is currently raising $300 million from government and private sources to renovate and upgrade their nearly 50-year-old Lanham health center, including the addition of a Women’s Health Center. This new center would provide inpatient obstetrics services, labor and delivery, and postpartum care. This expansion is expected to be completed within five years.

According to Richmond, the maternal mortality rate for Black women in Prince George’s is 50% higher than the national average and eight out of 10 women residents give birth outside the county.

“Expanding women’s and children’s health care services with the construction of a new Women’s Health Center will help eliminate health disparities by providing care closer to home,” Richmond said. “Right now, LHDCMC is the only acute care hospital in northern Prince George’s County leaving nearly 500,000 residents without any obstetric beds.”

Some of the measures her team has already undertaken to reduce health disparities and improve health services have been reducing cesarean sections, free mammograms, mobile health screenings for patients with diabetes and high blood pressure, and operating multiple state-run and community organized COVID testing and vaccine sites. They have also expanded mental health services and provided glucose monitors for diabetics.

Last week, the Lanham campus opened an inpatient psychiatric unit at its new Behavioral Health Pavilion, adding 16 inpatient psychiatric adult beds. Additional services will include an outpatient mental health center, behavioral health walk-in urgent care and psychiatric day treatment programs.

“Since opening the first floor of the new Behavioral Health Pavilion, we’ve treated more than 300 patients in our outpatient programs,” said Dr. Aliya Jones, executive medical director of Behavioral Health at Luminis Health.

“Our new inpatient psychiatric unit on the second floor will provide specialized treatment around the clock for adults who need intense mental health and critical psychiatric care.”