WASHINGTON – The Howard University Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts announced a gift from the Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion to establish the Capri Holdings Fashion and Merchandising Scholars Fund.

Howard University is one of four institutions Capri Holdings is partnering with to provide scholarships for nearly 100 students from historically underrepresented communities who are pursuing degrees in fashion and merchandising over the next four years.

“Thank you to Capri Holdings for this opportunity that is being afforded to Howard University students. The fashion design program was initiated in the Fall of 2011 to prepare the next generation of artist-scholars and designers for careers in fashion design and related industries,” said Phylicia Rashad, dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. “While our interdisciplinary program focuses specifically on critical elements of forecasting, production, evaluation, branding and sustainability of textiles, apparel, and home furnishings in a global marketplace, we are committed to nurturing socially conscious leaders who can visually and verbally articulate their ideas and compete locally, nationally and globally. Without a doubt, our partners are essential in our efforts to meet the needs of the students as well as industry demands.”

The Capri Holdings Foundation was established by Capri Holdings Limited earlier this year. This effort is part of Capri Holdings’ $20 million pledge to advance equality and promote long-term change in the fashion industry. During the multiyear partnership that includes Howard University, the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), PENSOLE Academy, and Central Saint Martins – University of the Arts London, the scholarships will fund tuition, room and board, and internship-related expenses for students obtaining internships within the fashion industry.

“Our brands are deeply committed to helping students of all backgrounds have greater educational opportunities and real-world experiences,” said John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings. “These scholarships aren’t just designed to ease students’ financial pressures; they are also part of a larger effort to help remove systemic roadblocks and increase opportunities for racially and ethnically diverse students within the fashion industry.”

Capri Holdings has long believed in the power of an inclusive workplace and is committed to furthering workforce diversity by working collaboratively with colleges and high schools to create meaningful opportunities in fashion for individuals from a wide range of backgrounds. Through the development of on-campus recruitment, mentorship and scholarship programs, the foundation looks to position the next generation of talent and prepare students for successful careers in fashion.

Howard University fashion design majors are eligible to apply for the Capri Holdings Fashion and Merchandising Scholars Fund scholarship beginning in Fall 2022. Fashion Design majors interested in applying for the scholarship should contact finearts@howard.edu.